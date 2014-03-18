© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Red Robin Adds New Adult Milkshake To Menu

By David Greene
Published March 18, 2014 at 5:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bottle of white, bottle of red, or perhaps a milkshake instead? It's not on the menu at Billy Joel's Italian restaurant but it is a new offering from the food chain Red Robin: milkshakes made with wine. After offering beer shakes two years ago, they're adding to their list of boozy adult beverages. The first wine shake on the menu will be Mango Moscato - made with wine, vodka, mango puree and vanilla ice cream. And yes, as you guessed, it will all be served in a cocktail glass. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene