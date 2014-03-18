© 2021
Primark To Pay $10 Million To Victims Of Bangladesh Factory Collapse

By David Greene
Published March 18, 2014 at 5:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with payouts in Bangladesh.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: The British clothing retailer Primark says it will pay an additional $10 million to victims of the Rana Plaza factory collapse last year that killed more than 1,100 people.

So far, the company has paid out $2 million in short-term financial support. Survivors and their families will now get payouts that range from $416 to $133,000. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
