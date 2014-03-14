© 2021
Colin Powell Competes For Most Retweeted Photo

Published March 14, 2014 at 6:54 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

The most re-tweeted photo ever was Ellen DeGeneres's star-studded Oscar selfie. OK. So Colin Powell is not a big tweeter, but yesterday the former secretary of State posted on his Facebook page a photo of his very handsome young self, looking in the mirror with camera in hand. Black-and-white, pretty old-fashioned, but it allowed Powell to boast: I was doing selfies 60 years before you Facebook folks.

