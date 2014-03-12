© 2021
Unique Cell Phone Number Fetches Big Bucks In United Arab Emirates

Published March 12, 2014 at 6:50 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Back in 2008, eyes rolled at the news a license plate in the United Arab Emirates went for $14 million at auction. It wasn't gold-plated, but the plate had a very flashy number - one. This week, a charity auction in the Emirates sold a cell phone contract for an astonishing price. Its unique number, seven sevens, push the price up to over $2 million. Of course it did include 12 free hours of calls a month.

