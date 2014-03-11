Not Spring Yet: Wicked Winter Storm To Pound Midwest, New York

That beautiful spring-like day those of you in the Midwest and Northeast have been experiencing today after a brutal winter?

It's not going to last. As Weather.com reports, temperatures will plunge and then cities from Detroit to Cleveland to Buffalo and Burlington will receive yet another heavy round of snow.

The Detroit Free Press says Wednesday is shaping up to be pretty messy for commuters, as the storm dumps 8 to 10 inches in metro Detroit.

The storm the paper reports could put this season near record territory:

"[The predicted snow] would bring the season tally within a few inches of the snowiest winter in Detroit's recorded history. Metro Detroit has seen 84.1 inches of snow this season. The record is 93.6 inches, set in 1880-81.

"It's late in the season (first day of spring is March 20), but [National Weather Service meteorologist Joseph] Clark said that were he to guess, he'd say the record will get broken.

"'We could definitely get another one,' he said, adding that Detroit's biggest snowstorm was April 6, 1886, when 24.5 inches fell."

The Buffalo News reports that the area is expecting 14 to 18 inches of snow and winds of 25 to 35 mph.

Capital Weather Gang reports that in Washington, D.C., the temperature will be volatile. It'll be about 70 degrees tomorrow and then drop to below freezing overnight.

And that's too bad, because the trees were thinking it was spring. The Weather Gang quotes Susan Kosisky of the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab saying the "trees are awakening," sending tree pollen to moderate levels.

