John Travolta Messes Up 'Let It Go' Singer's Name

Seems bad boy Danny Zuko still doesn't do his homework. The star of "Grease" had a walk-on last night in the Oscars. John Travolta introduced Idina Menzel, calling her wickedly talented. She starred in "Wicked" on Broadway. But it quickly became clear he'd never heard of her. He introduced her as Adele Dazim. The song Ms. Menzel sang, from "Frozen," won the Oscar, anyway.

