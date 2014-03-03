Donut Shop Opens At YMCA But Can't Sell Its Bread And Butter

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. The YMCA in Quincy, Massachusetts has a new food offering. Honey Dew Donuts has been cleared to open one of their stores there. Just one restriction: No donuts, because the Y is focused on health and fitness. A spokeswoman says the donut shop's signature item is banned. Salads, fruit cups, smoothies are allowed, so are Honey Dew's low-fat muffins, which actually have more sugar and calories than the donuts. So take that to the treadmill.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.