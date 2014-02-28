On Broadway, Thursday Is The New Wednesday.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

On Broadway, Thursday is about to become the new Wednesday.

GREENE: Several shows, including the "Phantom of the Opera," plan to move their traditional Wednesday matinee to Thursday. Wednesday afternoon performances have never been huge money makers, and some Broadway executives think Thursday matinees will draw in tourists coming for a good long weekend in New York.

GREENE: The producers of "Mamma Mia" are among those giving Thursday a try and Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" are as well.

GREENE: The scheduled shift would align Broadway with London's West End theater district, which has been offering Thursday matinees for years. The first Broadway Thursdays are set to begin in April with more coming in the summer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.