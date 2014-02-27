© 2021
Koala Escapes From Zoo, Naps And Then Gets Hungry

Published February 27, 2014 at 6:46 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a wild story of adventure and escape. OK, not that wild. Mundu, two year old koala, went missing from his exhibit at the San Diego Zoo on Tuesday. Not to worry, he's been found. He escaped his enclosure and fell asleep, spending the day in a tree nearby. Zookeepers lured him back with eucalyptus.

Mundu's bid for freedom may have failed; then again, a pretty sneaky way to get some naptime, which has me thinking about that tree across the street from our studio. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.