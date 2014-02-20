© 2021
Russia's Hockey Coach Faces Media After Team's Loss

Published February 20, 2014 at 6:38 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a reenactment of Russia's hockey coach. After Russia lost in the Olympics, a reporter asked if the coach would lose his job since his predecessor was, quote, "eaten alive." The coach replied...

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Well, then. Eat me alive right now.

INSKEEP: The reporter said a world championship is coming up.

MONTAGNE: There will be a different coach since you will have eaten me alive.

INSKEEP: Finally, the coach confessed. Even after defeat, he said...

MONTAGNE: I will remain living.

INSKEEP: And the coach, in fact, has.

INSKEEP: And the coach, in fact, has.

It's MORNING EDITION.