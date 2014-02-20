Russia's Hockey Coach Faces Media After Team's Loss
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a reenactment of Russia's hockey coach. After Russia lost in the Olympics, a reporter asked if the coach would lose his job since his predecessor was, quote, "eaten alive." The coach replied...
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Well, then. Eat me alive right now.
INSKEEP: The reporter said a world championship is coming up.
MONTAGNE: There will be a different coach since you will have eaten me alive.
INSKEEP: Finally, the coach confessed. Even after defeat, he said...
MONTAGNE: I will remain living.
INSKEEP: And the coach, in fact, has.
