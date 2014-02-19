Who's The Momma? Artist Gets Asians Young And Old To Swap Styles

Ever wear your parents' or grandparents' old clothes or have them wear yours? A photographer asked individuals to swap garb with their relatives who are from a different generation.

The artist, who goes by the name Qozop, is based in Asia. With his project "Spring-Autumn," Qozop wanted to explore the way clothing is a marker of cultures and age, reports The Daily Mail. Qozop says that even though Asia is becoming more and more Westernized, you can still distinguish generational divides and remnants of tradition in what people wear. (You can see all the photos at Qozop's website.)

Some of the swaps look completely natural. Like the whimsical beach photo that's above. The young woman is sporting balloon pants and a hat, and is standing next to her relative who's also wearing similar, beachy attire. After their exchange, it kind of just looks like the older woman walked out the door, pulling her blazer smartly over her shoulders.

(This project comes to us just as another delightful, smile-inducing set of photos — some Korean high school students' school photos — are circulating the Internet.)

From The Daily Mail, quoting the photographer:

" 'And as an Asian society, our cultural beliefs are often reflected in our dressing. Fashion (other than wrinkles) is one of the best tell tales of how old a person is, or what generation they hail from.' "

And it wasn't easy getting the older participants to join in.

From Design Boom:

" 'It was easy to get the kids to agree to be photographed, the older folks required a little coaxing,' Qozop explains, 'but once they have been photographed, they were often curious and amused to see themselves in their son's or grandson's attire — some were so comfortable in their new getup that they joked that they wanted to remain in that attire for the rest of the day.' "

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.