Regardless Of The Weather, Don't Put Your Tongue On A Pole

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some Americans don't know how to drive in the snow but there's one winter safety tip we all should know by now. After thousands of showings of "A Christmas Story," you know not to stick your tongue to a metal pole in winter, but it's happened again. An East Hampton, Massachusetts middle school student's tongue really did freeze. Do we need a public service slogan? This is your tongue. This is your tongue on a pole. Or friends don't let friends get stuck. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.