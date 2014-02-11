Shaun White Falls Just Short Of Three-Peat Quest In Half-Pipe

In an event that came down to a dramatic final run, American snowboarder Shaun White finished in fourth place in the men's halfpipe Tuesday, falling just short of the podium with a score of 90.25. White needed a score of better than 94.75 to take gold.

The margin was close – the top four men all finished with scores above 90. But Switzerland's Iouri Podladtchikov moved from third to first place on his second run, in the event in which only the best score is counted.

Japan's Ayumu Hirano, who had the best first run at 90.75, improved his score to 93.50 on the second run to secure silver. His countryman Taku Hiraoka bounced back from a first-run 45.50 to take bronze with a 92.25.

The top five finishers all pulled off their best runs in the second half of the competition – none more so than White, who stood in 11th place after the first run with a score of 35. White crashed out in that run.

