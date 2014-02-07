Penguins Are Depressed By Lack Of Sun

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. It's been a dreary winter but a penguin should be used to it, right? Not those at the Sea Life Center in England. Those humble penguins are natives of coastal South America - far from the U.K.'s endless wind and rain. The black and white birds were feeling so blue from the miserable weather the zoo staff worried they'd get sick. They prescribed antidepressants and the penguins perked up. Now they're hoping for a little sunshine. It's MORNING EDITION.