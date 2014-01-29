© 2021
WATCH: Obama Tells The Story Of A Wounded Soldier

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 29, 2014 at 12:01 AM EST

There was one moment during President Obama's State of the Union speech on Tuesday that overcame all the bitter division and cynicism of Washington.

It happened when Obama spoke about Army Ranger Cory Remsburg, who was almost killed by a roadside bomb during his 10th deployment to Afghanistan.

Sitting next to first lady Michelle Obama, Remsburg received two minutes of applause from the chamber.

Despite surgeries and struggles Remsburg never quit, Obama said.

"My fellow Americans, men and women like Cory remind us that America has never come easy," Obama said.

We'll leave you with the video:

