How To Follow The Sochi Olympics On Twitter
Though Sochi is nine hours ahead of New York, social media will make it easier to keep track of many Winter Olympians in real time. We've compiled Twitter lists for each of the U.S. team rosters. We're also making lists for media, teams and international athletes — and will be adding to them as the Olympics go on.
Feel free to subscribe to any of these lists and follow @nprolympics on Twitter for the latest updates from NPR's team in Sochi.
U.S. Teams
U.S. Cross-Country Skiing Team
U.S. Short Track Speed Skating Team
More Lists
International Olympic Committees
Media covering Olympics in Sochi
