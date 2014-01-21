© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Guess Who's Singing The National Anthem At The Super Bowl?

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published January 21, 2014 at 2:05 PM EST
From taffeta to tackles: Soprano Renee Fleming has been tapped to sing at Super Bowl XLVIII.
From taffeta to tackles: Soprano Renee Fleming has been tapped to sing at Super Bowl XLVIII.

She's probably not among your first, or second, or 10th, or 20th-round guesses, but the NFL just announced that American soprano Renee Fleming will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2.

Fleming is the first-ever opera singer to be given the honor. The winner of four Grammy Awards and the National Medal of Arts, Fleming has tried to cultivate an image of being an eminently approachable personality, much like Beverly Sills was for another generation; for years, her press materials have billed her as "the people's diva." And her football performance just may well cement her reputation as the most "mainstream" of opera stars, especially as the 54-year-old artist begins to wind down her performance career. After all, last year's game was watched by more than 164 million viewers in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas