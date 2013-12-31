How Deflating: Huge Rubber Duck Goes Flat In Taiwan

Earlier this year, it was Hong Kong's six-story tall rubber duck that went pffff.

Now, there's word from Taiwan that another of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman's floating works of art has collapsed.

The BBC reports that "the giant inflatable" burst suddenly Tuesday "in front of scores of people gathered on a quayside" in Keelung Port.

This video captures the duck's demise.

Organizers are apologizing and promise to figure out what happened.

As we've previously reported, Hofman believes his ducks promote "peace and harmony."

Related news: He's The One! Rubber Duckie Joins The Toy Hall Of Fame

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.