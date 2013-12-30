© 2021
Crushed Strawberry Won't Ruin Harrisburg's New Year

Published December 30, 2013 at 6:07 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Nothing says New Year like the giant sparkling ball lowered in Times Square. Still, other cities have other traditions. In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, they drop a giant strawberry. And this year, that tradition went splat. In a test drop last Friday, a malfunction sent the big fiberglass strawberry plunging three stories, shattering on the sidewalk. They're now rushing to get a new strawberry ready for the New Year. That's tomorrow. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.