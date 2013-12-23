Weird Stories Make The News In 2013

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

So, the news got weird in 2013. Here's a roundup of off-beat stories from United Press International: Germany dropped the longest word in its language, all 63 letters. Maker's Mark had plans to lower the alcohol content in its whiskey. Angry customers talked them out of it. A Canadian dentist bought John Lennon's tooth at auction, hoping to use it to clone the Beatle. And Denny's opened a wedding chapel in Vegas. The wedding package comes with a cake made with pancake mix.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.