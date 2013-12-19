© 2021
Chicago TV Anchor Wrestles With Alligator Story

Published December 19, 2013 at 6:58 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Miami man tried to join the barter economy. He captured a small alligator, took it to a store, offered to trade it for a 12-pack. His attempt made news on Chicago TV, where the anchor tried to tell the story.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHICAGO TV NEWSCAST)

UNIDENTIFIED BROADCASTER: He tried to trade it for beer. (Laughter)

INSKEEP: But had to pause 44 seconds, laughing.

UNIDENTIFIED WEATHERMAN: I think he's lost it.

UNIDENTIFIED BROADCASTER: (Laughter)

INSKEEP: The weatherman tried to help the anchor, asking: What would Ron Burgundy do?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.