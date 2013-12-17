Mass. Brothers Not Too Old To Pose With Santa

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Every Christmas kids line up to get a picture with Santa. Most stop doing it after a certain age. But not Michael Gray and his younger brother Martin from Massachusetts. They're brothers, age 34 and 29, and for the 29th straight year they posed together with Santa. They say it makes their mom happy. She keeps a book of the photos at home. And Santa's probably happy too since the men now put their kids on his lap instead of sitting there themselves. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.