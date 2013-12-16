Video For Canadian Beer Pong Goes Viral

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with another edition of we don't like to laugh at our neighbors to the north, but... This time, Canadian beer pong. Picture an air hockey table and at each end, holes for cups of beer. Shoot the puck into one of your opponent's cups, and he has to drink the contents. The guys who invented the game posted an image of their table over the weekend. It went viral.

The caption read, quote, "Alco-hockey: Canadian variation of beer pong. I am inventor of this. I am drunk. I am Canadian." It's MORNING EDITION.