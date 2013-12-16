Retired Butler Doesn't Want To Spend Christmas Alone

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

A retired butler has been completely overwhelmed by the response to a story about him in The Irish Post. James Gray put an ad in the paper saying he spent the last 10 Christmases alone and he wanted this year to be different. His story was then featured and here comes Santa Claus. Cards, letters and invitations are rolling in for the Christmas butler.

