What's Your Favorite Holiday Movie?

[LATE-BREAKING CORRECTION: We misunderstood where the 24 hours of Elf was being planned. We thought it was USA, but it's actually Starz. Sorry, Starz!]

Over the weekend, Tanya Ballard Brown and Jen Chaney laid out the case for and against loving Love Actually (for some reason, this seems to be the year we debate that film in full). I've spoken often in the past about my tremendous love of Die Hard, which some folks deny is a Christmas movie in outright defiance of not only a Christmas tree and a critical quantity of wrapping supplies but — more important — Run-D.M.C.'s "Christmas In Hollis."

Morning Edition also recently asked listeners to weigh in on their favorite holiday movies, and on Monday morning, David Greene and I discussed the results. Are you a Ralphie person? A George Bailey person? Do you embrace what one listener told David is the cavity-forming quality of the aforementioned Love Actually?

The comments are open. You can tell us.

