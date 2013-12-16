© 2021
Amazon's Workers In Germany Strike Over Pay

Published December 16, 2013 at 4:35 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We'll begin NPR's business news with Amazon protests.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Today, representatives of Amazon's employees in Germany plan to take their fight to the company's headquarters in Seattle. About 1,000 unionized Amazon workers in Germany are going on strike today in the midst of the crucial holiday season. They're asking to be paid on a similar scale to the mail order and retail sectors.

Amazon considers these workers logistics workers and say they are well paid by those standards. Germany is Amazon's biggest market outside of the U.S., generating almost $9 billion in sales last year. The German workers cause will be taken up outside Amazon's head office in Seattle by several unions, including the Teamsters. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.