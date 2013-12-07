© 2021
WATCH: Maya Angelou's Poem For Nelson Mandela

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 7, 2013 at 8:44 AM EST

Since Nelson Mandela died on Thursday, there have been tributes big and small: from changing the color of the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building to musical tributes from children.

Yesterday, the U.S. State Department unveiled a tribute poem written by Dr. Maya Angelou for Mandela "on behalf of the American people."

"Yes, Mandela's day is done," the Pulitzer Prize-winning Angelou said. "Yet we, his inheritors, will open the gates wider for reconciliation."

We'll leave you with the video:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
