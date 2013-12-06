President Obama Lights National Christmas Tree

President Obama threw the switch on the National Christmas Tree on Friday amid a constant rain that soaked many of the estimated 17,000 attendees.

"We're going to start at 5 since it's a little wet and we shouldn't start at 10," the president said before hitting the switch that lit the giant tree.

The ceremony was accompanied by celebrity performances from Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin and others.

You can watch the festivities here or follow on Twitter at #nctl2013:

The annual event has been tradition since President Calvin Coolidge performed the first lighting in 1923.

