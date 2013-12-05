Reviewers On Amazon Poke Fun At $40,000 TV
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
I'm Steve Inskeep.
Samsung is selling an HD television for $40,000. That price tag prompted the following customer reviews on Amazon.
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
I was going to send my kids to college, but I had to do what was best for my family.
INSKEEP: Glad it has low energy costs, as I'm on a very tight budget.
MONTAGNE: I hesitated to buy, but I saw double-A batteries were free with the remote.
INSKEEP: I am coming back from the future to write this review, and to say the TV will cost 699 in two years.
