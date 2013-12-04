© 2021
Accused LAX Gunman Ordered Held Pending Trial

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published December 4, 2013 at 3:02 PM EST
Paul Ciancia, 23, the accused shooter at Los Angeles International Airport, has been ordered held without bond pending trial. The Nov. 1 shooting killed a TSA agent and wounded three other people.

The man accused of opening fire last month at Los Angeles International Airport, killing a TSA agent, was ordered Wednesday to be held without bond pending his trial.

Judge David Bristow determined that Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Ciancia's appearance at a San Bernardino County jail facility where's he's being kept in federal custody is his first in public since the Nov. 1 shooting at LAX's Terminal 3. He was shackled at his hands and feet, and wasn't asked to enter a plea. If convicted, Ciancia faces the death penalty.

As Mark noted at the time, the shooting killed Gerardo Hermandez, a Transportation Security Administration officer, and wounded three other people.

Airport police then shot and wounded Ciancia.

The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 18 and an arraignment for Dec. 26 — both in Los Angeles.

