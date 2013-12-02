VIDEO: Eagle Snatches Camera, Flies Away, Takes Great Selfie

We've been fascinated by an "eagle cam" trained on a nest in Iowa and been thrilled by the view from a camera attached to an eagle that soared above Chamonix, France.

If you liked those, you'll likely be interested in this, too:

Earlier this year, a young sea eagle picked up a small wildlife camera from the banks of western Australia's Kimberley Margaret River, rangers tell the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Several weeks later, the device was found about 70 miles away. Now, rangers have released a compilation that shows the camera being snatched and carried off, as well a later view from the ground where the winged thief pecks away at the lens.

The bird ends up being caught in quite a nice selfie.

As we have before, we need to mention Fly Like An Eagle — just to be sure it's running through everyone's brains.

