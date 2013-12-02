© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Swedish Inmate Escapes To Go To The Dentist

Published December 2, 2013 at 7:38 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We're not sure what a Swedish man did to get into prison, but he displayed a kind of honor once locked up. The prisoner complained of a toothache. He says he couldn't get anyone to help him treat it. So according to Swedish media, the 51-year-old man escaped and went to a dentist, had his tooth pulled, and then turned himself in.

Police gave him a ride back to prison, and added one day onto his sentence.

Honor among teeth - it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.