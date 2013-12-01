In Shocking Upset, Auburn Beats Alabama With A Historic Play

Over at Sports Illustrated, Pete Thamel calls Auburn's victory over Alabama "the craziest finish in the history of college football."

That may have been the adrenaline speaking, but the upset was certainly stunning. Auburn was ranked No. 5 and the undefeated Alabama was ranked No. 1. Not only that but Alabama was leading by seven points with a little more than 2 minutes on the clock. Also, these two teams have a historic rivalry.

Auburn scored the game-tying touch down with good passing. But the second touchdown could only be described as a miracle. With one second on the clock and the game at a 28-28 tie, Alabama decided to go for the win with a 57-yard field goal. Boy did that backfire.

Adam Griffith kicked short and the ball was caught by Auburn's Chris Davis who raced 109 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Stunning stuff, which you have watch:

USA Today reports that this has simply been an unbelievable season for Auburn. This is the second miraculous play in two weeks:

"Two weeks ago, one of the greatest finishes to a college football game anyone had ever seen happened here, a win so miraculous for No. 5-ranked Auburn it was instantly canonized as the "Prayer in Jordan-Hare," an event without equal in the history of its great program. But out of the clear nighttime sky, as Alabama's quixotic 57-yard field goal sailed toward the goalpost with no time left on the clock Saturday, here came the cold, here came the heat and here came the hope.

"The most memorable play in a generation for Auburn has been replaced by perhaps the greatest play in college football history. In a season of miracles for the Tigers, there has never been – and never will be – one bigger than Chris Davis' 109-yard return to dethrone No. 1 Alabama, 34-28.

"'What it was like?' Davis said. 'Like I keep saying, God is good, God is good.'"

Davis went further when he talked to the AP. He said: "We're a team of destiny. We won't take no for an answer."

