Marijuana Included In Donation To Science Class

Published November 29, 2013 at 6:58 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Stewart County High School, in Tennessee, was in a high state of surprise. A drug task force made a donation for students to use in agriculture classes. It was growing equipment they had seized - lights and such that people use to grow, say, marijuana.

The surprise was what teacher Jordan McMillan found in the donation - some pot. This was reported by the local paper; believe it or not, the Leaf Chronicle. The school returned the pot; the equipment is in use growing tomato plants.

