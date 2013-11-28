Michigan Friends Camp At Best Buy Waiting For Black Friday

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Black Friday lines are probably already forming in front of big box stores, but at least one group of friends has a head start on those TVs, GPS units and games. Zachary Davis and four friends have been camped out in front of Michigan Best Buy since last Saturday, in 20-degree weather. The store says Camp Zach is OK by them, and lets the guys use the restroom. The four friends expect to save about a grand.

