Project Xpat: No Tinned Pumpkin

By Linton Weeks
Published November 26, 2013 at 11:11 AM EST
Recipes, like memories, transcend place and time. Wherever American Kelly Crutchlow lives, she brings along remembrances of her family and their ways of observing Thanksgiving.

Today Kelly, who is originally from Iowa, is living near Coventry, England, with her British husband, Adam, and their two children, Rowan, 4, and Ewan, 2.

The Crutchlow Thanksgiving meal is relatively traditional, she says, with the usual suspects: turkey or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole. For dessert, Kelly calls on various pie recipes from her Iowa grandmother, who worked in catering during World War II and wrote a cookbook.

Pumpkin pie is a family fave. "For many years, I couldn't find tinned pumpkin here, so I would have to make sure to make and freeze fresh pumpkin puree ahead of time," Kelly says. "I can buy tins now, but still usually make the puree. We always topped our pie with Cool Whip at home, but we whip our own cream here."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Linton Weeks
Linton Weeks joined NPR in the summer of 2008, as its national correspondent for Digital News. He immediately hit the campaign trail, covering the Democratic and Republican National Conventions; fact-checking the debates; and exploring the candidates, the issues and the electorate.
