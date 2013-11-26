© 2021
If You Must Fry A Turkey, Listen To William Shatner First

By Mark Memmott
Published November 26, 2013 at 8:20 AM EST
Don't try this at home: Actor William Shatner in State Farm's <em>Eat, Fry, Love: A Cautionary Remix</em> video about how to safely fry a turkey.
In our annual quest to keep Two-Way readers from burning down their homes on Thanksgiving, we once again round up videos about how to safely deep fry a turkey.

If you only wish to watch one, may we recommend Eat, Fry, Love: A Cautionary Remix, from the folks at State Farm? After all, who can resist William Shatner rapping?

For a more conventional attempt to scare you straight, there's this classic.

Still convinced you want to deep fry? Well, Food Network's Alton Brown has his method for doing it safely.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, "Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires." It discourages the use of "outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers that immerse the turkey in hot oil."

Our friends at The Salt can tell you how to make that turkey, and lots of other foods, tasty.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
