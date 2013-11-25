World Headlines: Both Honduran Candidates Claim Victory

Honduras, El Heraldo

Both candidates in Honduras' presidential election are claiming victory, a day after millions voted in an election that was expected to be close.

But with more than half the votes counted, Juan Orlando, of the ruling National Party, is ahead with about 34 percent of the votes. His main rival, Xiomara Castro, the wife of deposed leader Manuel Zelaya, has about 28 percent.

"Today the Honduran people voted to strengthen the democratic system," he said in a speech from a hotel in Tegucigalpa.

But Castro is also claiming victory.

"I am the president of Honduras," she said.

The elections come at a difficult time for the country. Poverty and unemployment are soaring, and the murder rate is one of the highest in the world.

Uganda, Monitor

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been voted out of office amid allegations of incompetence and abuse of power.

Twenty-nine councilors voted to remove Lukwago in a special meeting chaired by Frank Tumwebaze, the minister in charge of the Presidency and the Kampala Capital City Authority. Three councilors voted against the measure.

Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up protests against the move in the Kisekka Market area.

The newspaper described Lukwago's two-year tenure as a "pain in the neck" to the ruling National Resistance Movement. Lukwago is a member of the opposition Democratic Party.

"Two weeks ago, a government-appointed tribunal ruled that he had failed to convene meetings, had disobeyed administrative directives and had incited the public to withhold taxes," the BBC reported.

India, NDTV

A couple has been found guilty of killing their teenage daughter and a domestic servant in a case that shocked India.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar , both dentists in Ghaziabad, were convicted of killing their daughter, Arushi, and Hemraj, the domestic servant, at their home in May 2008.

The Talwars broke down on hearing the guilty verdict.

"We are deeply disappointed , hurt and anguished for being convicted for a crime that we have not committed," they said in a statement. "We refuse to feel defeated and will continue to fight for justice."

Their lawyers said they will appeal the ruling.

The case transfixed India, partly because it involved a prosperous couple and partly because investigators acknowledged there was no forensic or material evidence against the Talwars.

Investigators said Arushi, the daughter, was killed in a fit of rage when her parents found her with Hemraj in an "objectionable" position.

