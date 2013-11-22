Jose Canseco 'Goated' Into Pulling Over

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In a baseball career tainted by scandal, Jose Canseco knew about being the goat. Well, now, it's his diaper-wearing goats in the spotlight. After he and his girlfriend picked up the animals, Canseco live-tweeted the ride home. Writing: Just got pulled over with goats in the car. The cops laughed.

His girlfriend told the Toronto Star she cut holes in adult diapers for the goats' tails, adding: I'm going to have to buy those eventually for Jose, so I might as well start now.

