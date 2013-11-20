Monty Python To Reunite For Stage Show

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The rumors are true. Terry Jones confirmed to the BBC that Monty Python will reunite for a stage show. It's been more than three decades since the last proper Python project. The group is beloved on both sides of the Atlantic for its surreal sense of humor, with a touch of slapstick.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL")

GRAHAM CHAPMAN: (as King Arthur) Now, stand aside, worthy adversary.

JOHN CLEESE: (as the Black Knight) 'Tis but a scratch.

CHAPMAN: (as King Arthur) A scratch? Your arm's off.

CLEESE: (as the Black Knight) No, it isn't.

MONTAGNE: Ha! It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.