Yarn Bombers Strike Statues In Portland, Ore.

Published November 18, 2013 at 5:49 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

It takes a real craft-oriented city to experience yarn bombing, Portland is one. There, you might wake up to find the city's bike rack covered in cozies. The latest soft hit: statues decked out in holiday knitwear. Two dolphin statues now sport red and green sweaters. A deer statue wears a pompom cap and legwarmers. Not all Portlanders are in the holiday spirit. The statue Umbrella Man had his poinsettia-pattern sweater vandalized.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.