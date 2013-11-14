© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Fake Cop Devours Real Doughnuts In Florida Shop

Published November 14, 2013 at 7:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Dunkin' Donuts offers a discount for police. That plays off a stereotype, but gives little thanks for their service. The trouble came when a Florida cop seemed to overuse the privilege. He showed a badge, returned several times, and even brought his family before the manager began suspecting that Charles "Chuck" Berry was no cop.

Real police set up surveillance and caught the impersonator with a badge, a gun and presumably, powdered sugar on his hands.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.