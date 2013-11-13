© 2021
Duke Will Be 'Crowned' For Foreseeable Future

Published November 13, 2013 at 7:39 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Crowning the Duke of Wellington with a traffic cone is a tradition in Glasgow. Frustrated officials wanted to raise the 1844 statue to a height that could keep the cones off the duke's head. Removing them costs the city 160 bucks a time. But the effort to elevate the duke was stopped by a petition. Apparently to Glaswegians, Waterloo was not the duke's last crowning achievement.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.