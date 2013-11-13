Duke Will Be 'Crowned' For Foreseeable Future

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Crowning the Duke of Wellington with a traffic cone is a tradition in Glasgow. Frustrated officials wanted to raise the 1844 statue to a height that could keep the cones off the duke's head. Removing them costs the city 160 bucks a time. But the effort to elevate the duke was stopped by a petition. Apparently to Glaswegians, Waterloo was not the duke's last crowning achievement.

