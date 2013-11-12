VIDEO: No Joke As Backboard Almost Crushes Globetrotter

William "Bull" Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters is OK, but what happened to him during an exhibition in Honduras is not a laughing matter.

The video is here. As you'll see, the 6-foot-4-inch, 217-pound guard slammed the ball through the hoop, hung on to the rim and then had some scary moments as the backboard crashed to the floor.

It looks like Bull was just able to get his head and upper body out of the way or things would have been much more serious Friday night. As CBS News reports, he "suffered a nasty gash above his eye but he eventually walked off under his own power."

Bullard, 29, played his college ball at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

