Sisterly Love: 'I Knew That We Had Each Other'

By NPR Staff
Published November 8, 2013 at 3:05 AM EST

Ten days after a court verdict found a man guilty of sexual assault, two of his victims — his 14- and 15-year-old nieces — stepped into a StoryCorps booth.

"He was a police officer," the older sister said. "This big SWAT man with all the badges and the uniforms, and he couldn't keep his hands to himself. He sexually assaulted me when no one was around. I felt like I was on pause my whole childhood. A prisoner — dead. And I didn't say a word to anybody for seven years."

Audio produced for Morning Edition by Katie Simon with Jud Esty-Kendall.

Click on the audio link above to hear their story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
