© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

He's The One! Rubber Duckie Joins The Toy Hall Of Fame

By Mark Memmott
Published November 7, 2013 at 11:04 AM EST
Rubber duck gets his due: a place in the National Toy Hall of Fame.
Rubber duck gets his due: a place in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Saying that "one toy stretches our gray matter; the other expands our sense of childhood wonder," the National Toy Hall of Fame announced Thursday that its 2013 inductees are the game of chess and the rubber duck.

This year's finalists that didn't make it into the Rochester, N.Y., hall:

Bubbles

The game of Clue

Fisher-Price Little People

Little green Army men

Magic 8 Ball

My Little Pony

Nerf toys

Pac-Man

The scooter

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

All of the hall's honorees are posted here.

We've written about the hall before. Yes, we're still hoping for sidewalk chalk to get in.

Also, with Rubber Duckie in the hall how can they leave out Ernie (and Bert, of course)?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott