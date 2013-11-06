© 2021
Why Are Thousands Of Weddings Planned For Next Tuesday?

Published November 6, 2013 at 7:12 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The new century has offered a bonanza of special dates for weddings. Like one Saturday in 2007, lucky 7/7/7, when 65,000 couples got married. The annual survey for David's Bridal estimates more than 3,000 couples will wed next Tuesday. Yes, it's a Tuesday but it's 11/12/13. Those who miss that sequential date have one last chance for a cool number next year - 12/13/14. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.