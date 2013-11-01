© 2021
How It Sounds: To Be A Barista

By Lisa McNally
Published November 1, 2013 at 11:11 AM EDT
Lisa McNally, serving coffee.

For six years, Lisa McNally, 33, has worked as a Starbucks barista in Columbus, Ohio. These are the sounds of Lisa's job.

Produced by Art Silverman

