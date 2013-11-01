© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Hallmark Under Fire For Dropping 'Gay' From Christmas Lyric

Published November 1, 2013 at 5:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hallmark says it was trying to be sensitive. The greeting card company sold a Christmas ornament, a tiny sweater with words playing off a line of a Christmas song: Don we now our gay apparel. They dropped the word gay. The ornament says: Don we now our fun apparel. This brought criticism from people accusing Hallmark of political correctness and anti-gay bias.

Hallmark says it was trying to avoid misinterpretation and should never have made the change. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.