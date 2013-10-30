Weekly Innovation: A Light Bulb That's Also A Flashlight

Each week, we highlight a design or product innovation that you might not have heard about yet. Many of them come through your submissions (here's the form), but this week's idea came to us from our NPR Two-Way blogger, Eyder Peralta, who thought this was pretty cool. We did, too.

/ Courtesy of MoMa Store / The Bulb Flashlight sells for $45.

With this dual-purpose device, you won't have to fumble around for a flashlight for trick-or-treating or the next time the power goes out. The Bulb Flashlight is a low-heat, rechargeable LED bulb that doubles as a handheld flashlight.

The bulb charges when screwed into a light fixture but works as a torch for up to four hours without a battery. Extend the handle after screwing off the bulb and you have an instant source of portable light.

The product is eco-friendly — using just six watts of power to produce light equivalent to a 40W incandescent bulb. But it's not cheap. The New York Museum of Modern Art's online store is selling it for $45, with 10 percent off for members.

We've been searching for the designer, which the MoMA store lists as Lin Guohui. I called a Lin Guohui who teaches computational biology at the University of Alberta, but he says, "I know nothing about it." So Lin Guohui, designer, if you are out there, we'd love to hear from you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.